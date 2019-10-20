OU football: Game grades for Sooners win over West Virginia

Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) defeated West Virginia (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) 52-14 on Saturday.
Oklahoma is now undefeated through seven games for the first time since 2004.
West Virginia was able to keep it respectable through the first half, after heading into the break down 28-14, but the Sooners opened up the game in second half with 24 unanswered points.
Here’s how the Sooners performed in Week 8:
Offense: A
Oklahoma’s offense came out with a strong performance following inconsistencies in the Cotton Bowl last week.
The offense averaged 9.5 yards per play and out-gained the Mountaineers by 318 yards. Of the Sooners’ 560 total yards of offense, 363 yards were gained through the air.
Oklahoma senior quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 316 yards and three touchdowns while completing 16-of-17 passes. Ten players caught passes for the Sooners with redshirt sophomore wide receiver Charleston Rambo catching four passes for 71 yards and a touchdown.
Oklahoma averaged 5.2 yards per carry on Saturday. Hurts led all Sooners in rushing yards with 75 yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns. This marks the fourth game this season Hurts has led the team in rushing yards. Redshirt sophomore Kennedy Brooks carried the ball 10 times for 70 yards and one touchdown.
The Sooners offense played a clean game against West Virginia with no turnovers and managed to put up 56 points. Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley’s team has continued to prove that it has one of the most dangerous offense in the country.
Defense: A+
Despite being unable to come up with a turnover for the third game in a row, the Sooners’ defense has continued to build off an impressive start to the season.
West Virginia averaged just 1.7 yards per carry on Saturday, earning just 51 net yards on 30 attempts. West Virginia redshirt junior quarterback Austin Kendall was held to 182 yards passing and two touchdowns.
The Sooners failed to bring Kendall down after recording a program record nine sacks the week before.
Junior linebacker Kenneth Murray was still able to get pressure on the West Virginia quarterback with two quarterback hurries to go along with a team-high nine tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. In his first career start, redshirt freshman Nick Bonitto finished with five tackles including one tackle for loss.
Senior defensive back Parnell Motley had a solid game in coverage with two pass breakups in addition to a forced fumble that was recovered by West Virginia.
The Sooners held a struggling West Virginia offense to 242 total yards of offense and just 3.8 yards per play. Oklahoma has continued to be successful in third down defense, holding the Mountaineers to 5-of-18 on third down conversions.
Special Teams: A +
A punt block that was recovered in the endzone on Saturday has become the highlight of the season for the special teams so far this season.
Before the 2018-19 season, the Sooners hadn’t blocked a punt for a touchdown since 2002. Oklahoma has now scored this way three times in the last two seasons.
The lone blemish on the special teams resume came at the end of the first quarter when West Virginia converted on a fake punt, eventually leading to a touchdown.
Redshirt freshman Gabe Brkic converted on a 29-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. Brkic is now a perfect six for six on the season.
