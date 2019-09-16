OU football: Game grades for Sooners' win over UCLA

No. 5 Oklahoma (3-0) defeated UCLA (0-3), 48-14, at the Rose Bowl behind another impressive performance from senior quarterback Jalen Hurts.
The win gives the Sooners their 21st consecutive true road win, which puts them tied for the second longest streak all-time.
Here’s how the Sooners performed in week three:
Offense: A
The Sooners' offense hasn’t needed any time to figure out how to put up points on opposing defenses this season. For the third consecutive week, Oklahoma’s offense has had at least 300 yards rushing and 300 yards passing in the same game.
The game began with Hurts rushing for 99 yards on the first drive, capped off by a 30-yard touchdown run on fourth and three. Hurts finished with 160 yards rushing, including a school-record 141 yards in the first half alone.
Redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks and junior running back Trey Sermon combined for 113 yards on 14 attempts.
In the passing game, Hurts completed 15 of 20 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns. The Alabama transfer has still not thrown an interception this season. Redshirt sophomore Charleston Rambo led all receivers with five catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns.
The Sooners' offense finished with zero turnovers and averaged 9.5 yards per play.
Defense: B+
Defensively, the Sooners were able to hold the Bruins to just 14 points and 300 yards of offense. Big plays were given up, but Oklahoma was able to make some key stops to end drives before they resulted in points.
UCLA sophomore quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed 15 of 26 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns. Oklahoma’s defensive line was in Thompson-Robinson’s face all night, resulting in four sacks and two interceptions.
Special Teams: A
Redshirt sophomore Callum Sutherland made his first career field goal in the first quarter on Saturday after missing two in the season opener against Houston. Sutherland knocked in another in the second quarter from 32 yards and has still yet to miss a PAT.
