OU football: Game grades for Sooners' 48-0 win over Missouri State

Oklahoma (1-0) defeated Missouri State (0-1), 48-0, Saturday night in Norman.
The Sooners lone nonconference game was a blowout from the start, and also showcased redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler, who shined in his first career start.
Despite playing Missouri State, who finished just 1-10 in the FCS in 2019, OU performed well in all aspects of the game.
Here’s OU’s game grades for week one:
Offense: A+
The Sooners put up 41 points in the first half behind Rattler’s 290 passing yards and four touchdowns on just 14 completions. We finally got to see Rattler in full capacity and he didn’t disappoint, hitting on three touchdowns from at least 35 yards away.
True freshman Seth McGowan emerged in the depleted running backs room, gaining 93 total yards and two touchdowns. McGowan split the work with the named starter Marcus Major, garnering 10 touches to Major’s 11.
Even though OU put up 608 total yards of offense, just 124 of those yards were gained on the ground, as they averaged just 3.5 yards per carry. However, Missouri State proved to be a good experience for the Sooners’ young backfield, and the offensive output was still outstanding nonetheless.
A combination of most of the offense being benched at halftime, and the negative game script due to difference in score led the Sooners to scoring just 7 points in the second half, but the offense was firing on all cylinders with Rattler on the field.
The offense was able to spread the ball to multiple targets. Quarterbacks Rattler, Tanner Mordecai and Chandler Morris threw the ball to 12 different receivers for 484 yards.
Rattler has lived up to the hype so far, and is running the offense to the same degree that coach Lincoln Riley is used to.
Defense: A+
The Sooners’ defense was able to pitch its first shutout since defensive coordinator Alex Grinch took over prior to the 2019 season.
Grinch played practically everyone on the roster on the defensive side of the ball, even trying some at different positions, like Brendan Radley-Hiles at safety, Delarrin Turner-Yell at free safety and Bryan Mead at defensive end.
Despite not having junior Ronnie Perkins, and redshirt sophomore Jalen Redmond anchoring the edge spots, OU’s defensive line saw loads of energy from senior LaRon Stokes and redshirt junior Isaiah Thomas, holding down a key position that was thought to digress from 2019.
The defense held Missouri State to just 135 yards of total offense, accumulating four sacks and six tackles for loss.
Missouri State is likely the worst team the Sooners will play all year being an FCS team, but it’s a great start from Grinch’s defense.
Special Teams: A
Special Teams for OU was solid. Interim kicker junior Stephen Johnson made both of his field goals, with starter redshirt sophomore Gabe Brkic inactive.
True Freshman receiver Marvin Mims handled three of the four punts, totaling 68 return yards. Mims looked explosive as a returner, and likely won the job for the foreseeable future.
