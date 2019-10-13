OU football: Game grades for Oklahoma's win over Texas

Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) defeated Texas (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) 34-27 on Saturday in Dallas.
The two teams came into the Red River Rivalry appearing to be the most evenly matched meeting between the Sooners and the Longhorns in the past decade. The contest featured two prolific quarterbacks coached by two of the most innovative young coaches in college football.
And the game didn’t disappoint.
Here’s how the Sooners performed in week seven:
Offense: B-
Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts was inconsistent at times on Saturday. He forced passes late into traffic, fumbled inside the red zone, and overall didn’t perform the way Sooner fans have come to expect this season.
That isn’t to say Hurts played badly. The Alabama-transfer threw 235 yards and three touchdowns while completing 16 of his 28 attempts and an interception. Hurts' biggest contribution to the game came in the run game. The Houston-native wore the Longhorns down with 17 carries for 131 yards and a touchdown.
Junior wide receiver Ceedee Lamb had arguably one of the best games of his career in the Cotton Bowl with 10 catches for 171 yards and three touchdowns. Lamb showed off impressive run-after-the-catch ability, highlighted by a 51-yard touchdown grab in the third quarter.
The ground game is really what kept the Sooners offense alive when the passing game stalled. Oklahoma averaged 7.3 yards per carry for a total of 276 yards rushing. Redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks took most of the load at the running back position, finishing with 10 carries for 105 yards.
Collectively Oklahoma’s offense gained 511 yards against a very good Texas team. The Sooners came away with points on four of their six red zone attempts and were just 3-of-12 on third down conversions. This wasn’t Oklahoma’s best offensive performance of the season, but they did enough to get the win.
Defense: A+
Oklahoma’s defense had one of their best performances at the Cotton Bowl in a long time. The Sooners had 15 tackles for loss which is the second most ever against Texas. Oklahoma’s defense was in the backfield the whole game, registering a school record nine sacks. Despite being unable to force any turnovers, Oklahoma’s defense kept Texas from picking up big chunk plays while holding Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger to 210 yards through the air on 26-for-38 passing and just over eight yards per completion.
Sophomore defensive back Delarrin Turner-Yell led the team with 10 tackles and one tackle for loss. Sophomore defensive end Ronnie Perkins had a solid performance, recording five tackles and a sack. But Perkins wasn’t the only Sooner making plays in the backfield. Oklahoma’s nine sacks came from eight different players. Redshirt senior Neville Gallimore finished with a career-high two sacks to go along with four total tackles.
The Sooners held Texas to 310 yards of offense, the lowest total they have held any team to this season. Of the Longhorns' 25 first downs on Saturday, six were the result of a defensive penalty by Oklahoma. Penalties have been an issue for the Sooners on all sides of the ball this season, but this week it was mainly due to the defense. Texas accepted six Oklahoma defensive penalties for 79 yards.
Special Teams: A+
One way that Oklahoma had an advantage in a close game was in the kicking game. Texas’ average starting field position was at its own 19-yard line while the Sooners was their own 41. Redshirt sophomore punter Reeves Mundschau had two punts for 76 yards including one that was downed at the Texas seven-yard line. The Longhorns started six drives inside their own 20-yard line after a solid performance by the kickoff coverage. Redshirt freshman Gabe Brkic made both of his field goal attempts from 19 and 34 yards.
