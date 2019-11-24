OU football: Game grades for Oklahoma's win over TCU on Saturday

Oklahoma defeated TCU 28-24 on Saturday, securing their third-straight appearance in the Big 12 Championship game on Dec. 7.
Oklahoma outgained TCU by over 300 yards of total offense and allowed just two touchdowns by TCU's offense. Despite this, the Sooners were unable to pull away from the Horned Frogs and needed a game-winning interception by sophomore defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles.
Turnover differential is a stat the Sooners have struggled in all season. Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley's team is tied at No. 116 in the country in turnover margin at -7.
Here's how the Sooners performed in Week 11:
Offense: C+
Oklahoma senior quarterback Jalen Hurts had one of his least productive games of the season through the air against the Horned Frogs. Hurts completed 11-of-21 attempts, earning 145 yards and two touchdowns through the air.
Hurts' 11 completions went to four Oklahoma receivers with redshirt sophomore Charleston Rambo being the only Sooner with more than two catches. The Texas-native caught the game-high six passes for 77 yards.
An interception by TCU senior safety Vernon Scott early in the fourth quarter was returned 98-yards for a touchdown and ended up being the only points put up by either team in the final period.
Hurts' turnover issues didn't end in the passing game, however, the Horned Frogs forced the senior quarterback to fumble twice on Saturday. Hurts has now lost five of his seven fumbles in the 11 games the Sooners have played this season.
The Houston-native also rushed the ball 28 times for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Redshirt sophomore Kennedy Brooks took 25 carries for 149 yards on the night.
The Sooners ran the ball 64 times against TCU, the most running plays Riley has called in a game since 2016 against West Virginia. Meanwhile, they also had just 145 yards through the air, which is their lowest passing output since the 2014 Russell Athletic Bowl against Clemson.
Riley's offense seemed determined to establish the run on Saturday which may have limited their big-play opportunities but, nevertheless, they were able to score enough points to win. Turnovers will continue to be a question mark for the Sooner's offense going forward.
Defense: A
Perhaps the biggest surprise of Saturday's game was the performance of the defense. Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch came to Oklahoma with the hopes of transforming a below-average defense into a fast-paced unit that excels in finishing drives and creating turnovers.
Oklahoma's defense is currently tied with Rutgers and Akron for No. 125 in the country in turnovers gained with nine. Oklahoma's lone turnover came at the end of the game to stop a late-drive by TCU.
Before that, the Sooners defense was still able to prevent TCU from getting anything going offensively. In the first quarter, the Sooners held the Horned Frogs to 0.3 yards per play while averaging 9.45 yards on their own attempts.
TCU freshman quarterback Max Duggan completed just 7-of-21 passing attempts for a total of 65 yards or 3.1 yards per attempt. Meanwhile, Duggan was able to find success in the running game, finishing with 103 yards on 12 attempts and a touchdown including a 65-yard run in the second quarter.
Outside of the long run from Duggan, the Horned Frogs had just 139 yards of offense on the night. Junior linebacker Kenneth Murray finished with a team-high nine tackles including 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack.
Oklahoma's defense may not have taken on the identity that some expected, currently its' defense appears to be more adept at ending drives through three and outs than forcing turnovers. Despite this, the Sooners defense has made huge strides after being mostly a liability to the team in year's past.
Special Teams: B
Oklahoma didn't need to rely on special teams too much against TCU, the Sooners punted the ball twice and didn't kick any field goals.
Redshirt freshman Gabe Brkic was 4-for-4 on extra points and kicked three of his five kickoffs for touchbacks. Sophomore running back T.J. Pledger returned two kickoffs for a total of 55 yards which set the Sooners up in good field position to start their drives.
Redshirt sophomore Reeves Mundschau had two punts averaging 42 yards per punt including one that was downed inside the 20.
