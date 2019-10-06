OU football: Game grades for Oklahoma's win over Kansas

Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) defeated Kansas (2-4,0-3 Big 12) by a score of 45-20 on Saturday.
The win gives the Sooners their 22nd straight road win, just three wins short of the all-time record. But this victory didn’t come easy for head coach Lincoln Riley and the Sooners.
The Sooners found themselves trailing for the first time this season and entered the second quarter tied at 7-7. The offense began to find its groove in the second and third quarter but had trouble putting the Jayhawks away in the fourth quarter.
Here’s how the Sooners performed in week six:
Offense: B-
Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts looked human for the first time this season, completing 16-of-24 passes for 228 yards and an interception. The Alabama transfer was able to find the endzone four times with two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns.
Hurts' longest completion of the day came on a 24-yard pass to Nick Basquine in the second quarter. 13 Sooners caught a pass on Saturday and no player caught more than two passes the whole game.
On the ground, the Sooners gained 268 yards and four touchdowns. Junior running back Rhamondre Stevenson led the team with 109 yards rushing on just five carries, most of which came on a 61-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
As a whole, Oklahoma’s offense had their worst performance of the year so far. However, that says as much about how well the offense has been playing this year as it does about this one performance. Penalties cost the Sooners several more opportunities to score on Saturday. This was most notable when the Sooners had to punt on fourth and goal from their own territory in the second quarter.
The Sooners gained 545 yards of offense and averaged 8.3 yards per play.
Defense: C+
Defensively, the Sooners had a very up and down game. In the first quarter, it seemed the defense didn’t have an answer for sophomore running back Pooka Williams Jr.
The Jayhawks went to Williams early and often on Saturday, finishing with six yards per attempt on 144 yards and 23 carries. As a team, Kansas picked up a net rushing total of negative seven yards outside of Williams.
The Sooners were also unable to really slow down Kansas’s air attack. Kansas senior quarterback Carter Stanley threw three touchdowns and 230 yards passing with an average of 8.2 yards per attempt and 12.8 yards per completion.
Sophomore defensive back Delarrin Turner-Yell led all Sooners with seven tackles and one tackle for loss. Oklahoma sacked Stanley three times but were unable to get any of the takeaways that Oklahoma coach Alex Grinch’s team is known for.
All in all Oklahoma’s defense allowed 360 yards of total offense and gave up 20 points to a much less talented Kansas offense.
Special Teams: A+
The biggest bright spot of all three sides of the ball was special teams. In place of the starting place kicker, redshirt sophomore Gabe Brkic came in and was a perfect six-for-six on extra point conversions. Brkic also added a 32-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
Redshirt sophomore punter Reeves Mundschau was able to build off of a solid performance from last week. Reeves had two punts on Saturday, both of which were downed at the Kansas two yard line.
In the return game, junior wide receiver Ceedee Lamb had a very good game. Lamb returned a punt 46 yards in the second quarter to set up a touchdown right before the half. The star wide-receiver had long punt return for a touchdown that was called back due to a penalty.
