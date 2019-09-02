OU football: Game grades for Oklahoma's win over Houston

Oklahoma (1-0) defeated Houston (0-1) by a score of 49-31 in front of a white-out crowd of 84,534 fans Sunday night in Norman.
In the first game under new defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, Oklahoma’s defense was tasked with stopping a Houston offense that ranked No. 5 nationally in scoring and No. 7 in total offense last season.
Here’s how the Sooners did in Week one:
Offense: A-
Alabama transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts was spectacular in his debut with the crimson and cream. The Houston-native amassed 508 total yards of offense including 332 yards passing and 176 yards rushing and six total touchdowns. Hurts looked comfortable in Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley’s offense completing 20/23 passes to ten different receivers.
Oklahoma coach Bill Bedenbaugh’s new offensive line had a good first game, they were able to give time to Hurts in the pocket and open up lanes in the running game. The Sooners rushed for 354 yards and had four touchdowns on the ground.
The Sooners offense was a bit slow to begin the game, they held just a 7-0 lead going into the second quarter, but the points started coming in bunched in the second and third quarters. The biggest struggle for the offense was keeping possession of the ball. Oklahoma tallied two fumbles on Sunday night, something the Sooners offense will need to improve on this season going forward.
Defense: B+
Perhaps the second biggest story in the Sooners season opener behind Hurts’ debut was how the Sooners defense would look under Grinch.
Grinch’s influence on the defense was obvious in the first game, Oklahoma’s defense flew around the field with an energy that hasn’t been seen on Owen Field in a long time. Junior linebacker Kenneth Murray was all over the field on Sunday, finishing with 13 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.
Houston senior quarterback D’Eriq King was limited in the passing game to just 167 yards, completing only 14 of his 27 attempts. Oklahoma’s defensive line was able to make King uncomfortable in the pocket, behind a stellar game by sophomore defensive end Ronnie Perkins. Perkins finished with seven tackles including two tackles for loss and a sack.
Oklahoma’s defense struggled against the run at times and ended up allowing 241 yards on the ground and 5.7 yards per attempt. The Sooners were able to force a Houston turnover on downs in the fourth quarter.
Special Teams: C-
The graduation of Oklahoma kicker Austin Seibert was expected to be a major hit to the Sooner’s kicking game, but Sunday night’s game showed how much he will be missed by Sooner fans.
Sophomore kicker Calum Sutherland struggled in his first game as a starter, missing two field goals from 49 yards and 36 yards. A bright spot for the Texas-native would be that he was seven for seven on extra points. The Sooners will be need more consistency from Sutherland going forward as competition gets tougher.
