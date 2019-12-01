OU football: Game grades for Oklahoma's win in Bedlam

No. 7 Oklahoma defeated No. 21 Oklahoma State 34-16 on Saturday to improve their streak of wins in November to 21.
The Sooners found success on both sides of the ball against their in-state rivals and led through all four quarters of action. Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley’s team has now outgained its last three opponents by 721 yards combined and have allowed an average of just 60.8 yards per quarter during that span.
The win gives Oklahoma five straight victories against the Cowboys and improve to 16-1 in the series when both teams are ranked.
Here’s how the Sooners performed in week 13:
Offense: A-
Oklahoma senior quarterback Jalen Hurts was efficient in the passing game against the Cowboys. The Alabama-transfer completed 13 of his 16 attempts for 163 yards and one touchdown.
Hurts’ 13 completions were caught by eight different receivers including junior wide receiver Ceedee Lamb who caught a team-high four passes for 36 yards. But that wasn’t Hurts’ only contribution in the passing game, the Houston-native caught a four-yard touchdown pass off a reverse from redshirt senior wide receiver Nick Basquine early in the second quarter.
Of the 61 offensive plays Riley called, 44 were run plays. Redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks led the team in carries with 22 for 160 yards and a touchdown. The Texas-native was averaging 7.3 yards per carry against the Cowboys and was able to extend Oklahoma’s drives and run out the clock late in the game.
Hurts rushed for 61 yards on 16 attempts including a 28-yard touchdown run on the Sooners’ opening drive. Oklahoma was able to extend drives on third down which became the key to closing out the game late. The Sooners converted on 6-11 third down attempts including 4-5 on third and shorts.
Oklahoma finished the game with zero turnovers and 450 yards of total offense.
Defense: A+
Oklahoma’s defense has continued to improve over the last four weeks after hitting a season-low in the loss against Kansas State. Oklahoma State needed to rely on a backup quarterback against the Sooners.
In just his second career start, redshirt senior quarterback Dru Brown completed 22 of his 32 pass attempts for 207 yards and no touchdowns.
Oklahoma’s defense forced three total fumbles against the Cowboys but were only able to recover one. Senior defensive back Parnell Motley intercepted Brown on the Cowboys’ final drive of the game, securing what would have been his second interception of the game had his first not been called back after a controversial replay review.
Motley was all over the field in his final Bedlam, totaling six tackles and two forced fumbles, one of which he also recovered. Sophomore defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles led the team in tackles with 10 including one tackle for loss and a forced fumble of his own.
OSU redshirt sophomore running back Chuba Hubbard had a solid but not spectacular performance against the Sooners, carrying the ball 24 times for 104 yards and one touchdown. Oklahoma’s defense was able to limit the nation’s leading rusher to 4.3 yards per carry.
Both teams ran the exact same number of plays on Saturday but the Sooners still nearly doubled Oklahoma State’s rushing attempts 44-29. The Sooners also gave the Cowboys four first downs due to penalties while only being gifted one first down in this way on offense.
Oklahoma held the Cowboys to just one touchdown and 335 yards of total offense.
Special Teams: A
Oklahoma redshirt freshman kicker Gabe Brkic was successful on both of his field goal attempts on Saturday the first from 42 yards and the second from 27. Brkic also converted on all four of his extra point attempts moving him to a perfect 59 for 59 this season on extra points and field goals.
The Sooners punted just two times against Oklahoma State, redshirt sophomore Reeves Mundschau averaged 37.5 yards per punt including one downed inside the 20. In the return game, junior defensive back Tre Brown returned three kickoffs for just 45 yards, with one long return being called back for a holding penalty.
Despite scoring just one touchdown, the Cowboys never punted on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.