OU football: Game grades for Oklahoma's Big 12 Championship win over Baylor

No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1, 9-1, Big 12) secured its fifth-consecutive Big 12 title after a 30-23 overtime victory against Baylor in Arlington on Saturday.
The win also gives the Sooners their third-straight College Football Playoff appearance after being selected as the No. 4 seed in a matchup with No. 1 seeded LSU in the Peach Bowl.
Much like their first victory against the Bears, the Sooners' win wasn’t their best performance of the season, but they were able make enough plays late in the game to finally put Baylor away.
Here’s how we graded the Sooners in the Big 12 Championship game:
Offense: C
The Sooners offense had a pretty good first quarter after going three and out on their first possession. The next time Oklahoma got the ball, senior quarterback Jalen Hurts found junior wide-receiver CeeDee Lamb for a 71-yard catch and run that got the Sooners into the red zone.
The Sooners eventually punched in a score on a 6-yard touchdown run by redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks. On its next possession, Oklahoma made it all the way to the Baylor 27-yard line before being stopped with a sack on third down.
Oklahoma settled for a field goal, taking a 10-0 lead with 4:51 remaining in the first quarter and was then held scoreless until midway through the third quarter.
The Sooners have relied heavily on Hurts’ ability to run the ball this season, but Baylor made a successful effort to slow him down. Hurts finished the game with 23 carries for just 38 yards including lost yardage from three sacks.
Junior running back Rhamondre Stevenson was one of the Sooners most effective backs against the Bears. Stevenson averaged 6 yards per carry on eight attempts for 48 yards and a touchdown in overtime. Brooks carried the ball 17 times for 59 yards and one touchdown.
Oklahoma again had trouble moving the ball late in the second half, and 10 fourth quarter points by the Bears were enough to force overtime.
Hurts again struggled with turnovers in Arlington, throwing one interception and adding a fumble. The Sooners also were called for some costly penalties that stalled drives before they even began.
Oklahoma finished with 433 yards of total offense on 74 plays for an average of 5.9 yards per play. The game was able to stay close despite the fact that the Sooners outgained the Bears 433 to 265 respectively, mostly due to being unable to finish drives.
Defense: A
Oklahoma’s defense has continued to show improvement following their mid-season slump. Baylor’s offense earned just eight first downs in the Big 12 Championship game while the Sooners finished with 21.
Oklahoma’s defense was called on time and time again to stop the Bears after the offense was unable to score. Baylor was able to gash the Sooners' defense at times in the passing game despite being forced to play their third string quarterback by the end of the game.
Baylor junior quarterback Charlie Brewer was injured after a big hit in the first half and was ruled unable to play in the second half. Despite this, the Bears’ backups found some success against the Sooners defense, but not consistently.
Oklahoma finished the game tying their season-high for tackles for loss with 15 and the second-most sacks in a single game this season with six. In the running game, the Bears rushed for just 35 yards on 29 attempts or 1.2 yards per attempt.
Baylor’s three quarterbacks were a combined 9-27 passing for 230 yards and two touchdowns, and 114 of those 230 yards came on the Bears' two touchdown passes, including an 81-yard pass in the fourth quarter.
Junior linebacker Kenneth Murray was all over the field on Saturday, finishing with 10 total tackles including one sack and three tackles for loss.
The Sooners were unable to force a turnover against the Bears but were able to grind out the win after allowing just 265 yards of total offense. Oklahoma held Baylor to almost 200 yards behind its season average of 457 yards per game.
For the fifth week in a row, the Sooners' defense came up big on their final possession of the game to secure a win.
In the Big 12 Championship game, the Sooners turned to their defense after scoring on their first possession of overtime. Oklahoma’s defense forced two incompletions, a sack and then finally a quarterback hurry by redshirt freshman Jalen Redmond that led to an incompletion to seal the victory.
Special Teams: B+
Field position was very important to the Sooners’ win. The two teams punted a combined 14 times on Saturday, five of which were downed inside the 20-yard line. In fact, the Bears ended up gaining more yards punting than they did on offense.
The Sooners had a stretch of three possessions in the second quarter in which they started their drives and their own 19, 12 and 13-yard lines.
Oklahoma finished those drives with a three and out, an interception and another short drive that ended in a punt. Meanwhile, the Bears were given favorable field position to start their drives and were able to cut into Oklahoma’s lead.
The Sooners struggled in the kickoff return game against the Bears. Their longest return of the day was just 17 yards.
Redshirt freshman kicker Gabe Brkic has continued off an impressive season in the kicking game. Brkic was three-for-three on field goals including a 44-yard which tied his longest for the season.
Redshirt sophomore Reeves Mundschau punted six times for 247 yards, an average of 41.2 yards per punt. The Texas native also downed three punts inside the 20-yard line including a key punt late in the game that put Baylor at its own 1-yard line. This prevented the Bears from attempting to take the lead late in regulation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.