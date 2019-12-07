OU football: Gabe Brkic sets Sooner record for longest field goal streak

ARLINGTON, Texas — Gabe Brkic is perfect.
The redshirt freshman kicker nailed a 44-yard field goal in the first quarter against Baylor to put the Sooners up, 10-0. It was his 15th consecutive made field goal, setting a school record for longest streak of consecutive made field goals in a season. The previous record holder was Scott Blanton in 1992.
Gabe Brkic is 15-for-15 on field goals for the longest streak in a #Sooners season. Previous record of 14 in a row was set by Scott Blanton in 1992.— Kelly Hines (@KellyHinesTW) December 7, 2019
Brkic is 15-15 on field goals for the season and 45-45 on extra points. His season long is 50-yards, which came in a 48-41 loss at Kansas State on Oct. 26.
Oklahoma holds a 10-0 lead over Baylor entering the second quarter at AT&T Stadium.
