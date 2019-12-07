You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Gabe Brkic sets Sooner record for longest field goal streak

Gabe Brikic

Redshirt kicker Gabe Brkic kicks the ball Nov. 23.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

ARLINGTON, Texas — Gabe Brkic is perfect.

The redshirt freshman kicker nailed a 44-yard field goal in the first quarter against Baylor to put the Sooners up, 10-0. It was his 15th consecutive made field goal, setting a school record for longest streak of consecutive made field goals in a season. The previous record holder was Scott Blanton in 1992.

Brkic is 15-15 on field goals for the season and 45-45 on extra points. His season long is 50-yards, which came in a 48-41 loss at Kansas State on Oct. 26. 

Oklahoma holds a 10-0 lead over Baylor entering the second quarter at AT&T Stadium.

