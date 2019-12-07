OU football: Gabe Brkic’s perfect season continues to save imperfect Sooners

ARLINGTON, Texas — Nobody’s perfect — except for Gabe Brkic.
Through 13 games this season, the Oklahoma kicker is 17-of-17 on field goals and 48-of-48 on PAT attempts. He’s the only kicker in the FBS this year to be perfect in both categories.
In No. 6 Oklahoma’s (12-1, 9-1 Big 12) Big 12 Championship matchup with No. 7 Baylor (11-2, 8-2 Big 12) on Saturday, the redshirt freshman nailed three field goals and three extra point attempts — setting a school record for longest streak of consecutive made field goals in a season. He made one from 44 and two from 24 yards out Saturday.
Brkic’s unblemished play has boosted the Sooners’ offense tremendously — but, surprisingly enough, Brkic wasn’t originally intended to be the starter this year. The starting job went to kicker Calum Sutherland back in August, who has since been dismissed from the team.
“It was a little disappointing,” Brkic said. “I just trusted (in myself), trusted that I’d get my opportunity. I have, and here we are.”
Brkic’s opportunity came after Sutherland left the team. Needless to say, Brkic has made the most of it.
When he first took over kicking duties against Texas Tech on Sept. 28, Brkic hit two field goals from 30-plus yards out and went 7-for-7 on extra points.
A little over a month later against Kansas State on Oct. 26, Brkic was a silver lining for OU as he went four-for-four on field goals, which included a 50-yarder.
“I come into every game like it’s a new game. Every week’s a new week,” he said. “It’s great getting the chance to provide for my team. I love it ... I love making plays for my team.”
Of course, the offense isn’t alone in reaping the rewards of Brkic’s perfect season — the defense does, too.
“It means a lot,” said sophomore safety Delarrin Turner-Yell. “Like today, whenever Gabe was called to go out there and kick a field goal, we were like, 'Oh, this is money.'
"There’s no question about it, we know what Gabe can do for the team."
