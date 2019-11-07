OU football: Gabe Brkic named semifinalist for Lou Groza award

Amid a successful run in which he has yet to miss a field goal or extra point, redshirt sophomore kicker Gabe Brkic was named one of 20 semifinalists for the Lou Groza award on Thursday.
1️⃣ of 2️⃣0️⃣ semifinalists for the @LouGrozaAward.👟 https://t.co/HjwPNKyYz4 | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/WiwvDzAmEZ— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 7, 2019
The award is presented annually to the top place kicker in college football by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission.
Brkic has been a revelation for the Sooners after taking over for suspended kicker Calum Sutherland in week four of the 2019 season, nailing all 27 of his extra point attempts and each of his 10 field goal tries.
Syracuse place kicker Andre Syzmt was the recipient of the 2018 Lou Groza award. The 2019 award will be presented to the winner as part of a celebratory banquet at the West Palm Beach Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on Dec. 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.