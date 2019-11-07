You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Gabe Brkic named semifinalist for Lou Groza award

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Gabe Brkic

Sophomore kicker Gabe Brkic kicks a field goal during the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl Oct. 12.

 Jackson Stewart/Crimson Quarterly

Amid a successful run in which he has yet to miss a field goal or extra point, redshirt sophomore kicker Gabe Brkic was named one of 20 semifinalists for the Lou Groza award on Thursday.

The award is presented annually to the top place kicker in college football by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission.

Brkic has been a revelation for the Sooners after taking over for suspended kicker Calum Sutherland in week four of the 2019 season, nailing all 27 of his extra point attempts and each of his 10 field goal tries.

Syracuse place kicker Andre Syzmt was the recipient of the 2018 Lou Groza award. The 2019 award will be presented to the winner as part of a celebratory banquet at the West Palm Beach Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on Dec. 9.

