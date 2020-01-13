OU football: Gabe Brkic named Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-American

Kicker Gabe Brkic was named a Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-American.
The only FBS kicker to make all of his FG & PAT attempts in 2019. The first OU kicker ever to end a season perfect. @TheFWAA Freshman All-American➡️ https://t.co/NNGLCTgk0I #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/aLdDiMAPDV— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) January 13, 2020
Brkic finished the season a perfect 69-for-69 on all kicks, 17 of which were field goals and 51 of which were extra points. He took over kicking duties for the Sooners' fourth game against Texas Tech on Sept. 28, 2019. Calum Sutherland kicked for the first three games, but was suspended indefinitely after a public intoxication arrest on Sept. 21, 2019, and eventually dismissed from the team amid a Title IX investigation weeks later.
After taking over as the starting kicker, Brkic quickly became one of the most reliable players for coach Lincoln Riley, as he went 2-2 on kicks in his first start against the Red Raiders. He proved to be able to nail kicks in clutch situations, as he made a 31-yard field goal for the win in Oklahoma's 34-31 comeback win at Baylor on Nov. 16, 2019.
Brkic nailed four field goals longer than 40 yards, with his longest being a 44-yarder against Baylor in the Big 12 Championship on Dec. 7, 2019. After his perfect season, he will return to Oklahoma with high expectations going into 2020.
