OU football: From ‘there’s nowhere to hide’ to ‘feels good to be champ’; Lincoln Riley’s route to sixth straight Big 12 title

ARLINGTON — In one of the most challenging moments in the most difficult of seasons, Lincoln Riley told his team there’s nowhere to hide when you’re part of a national powerhouse like Oklahoma.
The fourth-year Oklahoma head coach told his team, then huddled in the locker room in Ames, Iowa, that although they’d fallen to 0-2 in conference play in a season that almost didn’t happen due to a pandemic, there were still no excuses.
For what they would do next, and for the rest of the season, the expectation was, and always will be, to win the Big 12 Championship when they wear the crimson and cream.
Eleven weeks later, the No. 10 Sooners (8-2, 7-2 Big 12) did that with a 27-21 revenge win over No. 6 Iowa State (8-3, 8-2) Saturday at AT&T Stadium.
“I told them, at a place like OU, man, there's nowhere to hide,” Riley said after the game. “It's not like, ‘Well, if we just go off and have a bad season, people aren't going to pay attention.’ They always pay attention to OU. I mean, this is such a national powerhouse and there's never anywhere to hide in this program, so you got really one choice: you got to step up.”
The Sooners are now conference champs for the sixth-consecutive year, tied with Clemson for the longest active streak in college football. And when Riley and his team celebrated afterward, he told his team to remember two moments from the past year: when everyone was sent home in the early stages of the pandemic after one spring practice, and that locker room in Ames.
Since then, the Sooners have navigated a year of unprecedented uncertainty, with three games canceled — Army, Tennessee and West Virginia — along with others Riley has said almost didn’t happen. In OU’s season opener against Missouri State, the Sooners had 28 players in quarantine or isolation, and Riley later confirmed Bedlam on Nov. 21 was also in peril due to the Sooners’ COVID-19 numbers.
“It was a tough year, man,” said junior defensive end Ronnie Perkins, who missed the first five games due to a suspension handed out before the 2019 Peach Bowl. “Dealing with what I had to deal with, to COVID — losing guys like the day before the game and not knowing who's gonna play, not knowing if your team’s gonna play that Saturday. It was a long and stressful year, man. … We can tell the story that we lived through it and we played through it.”
Each week, the Sooners — as well as the rest of the college football world — were on pins and needles. But through it all, redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler, who started the season with five interceptions in four games, worked through the growing pains of being a first-year starter and seized control in critical contests throughout the season.
The defense — without Perkins, the most experienced and one of the most dynamic ends on the team, for half the season, and with the departure of prominent players such as Kenneth Murray and Neville Gallimore — went through a culture change from past mediocrity to being one of the conference’s most dominant. New faces such as defensive linemen Perrion Winfrey and Josh Ellison were two of the team’s bright spots for second-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.
After the game in Ames, the Sooners tore off a six-game win streak that got them into the title game. Once there, as Oklahoma saw its lead shrink from 24-7 at the half to 24-21 after five-straight punts in the fourth quarter, Rattler orchestrated a nine-play, 41-yard drive that resulted in a field goal to put OU up 27-21 with 1:51 left in regulation.
Cornerback Tre Brown ultimately came down with the game-winning pick, sealing Oklahoma’s spot in history as the 2020 Big 12 Champions — a feat that felt all but lost to Sooner fans earlier months before. To Riley, the circumstances were never going to derail the mission.
“I think that everybody in our locker room believed that this was possible,” Riley said, “and what a tremendous run it's been. We have had to win games in different ways. Today was no different. We had to have different players step up and had to make key plays and just, yeah, it's a little surreal, again, just all of these are. I mean, just sit back and think six in a row and that just doesn't get done in college football very often.
“And we as coaches that have been here through it, all of our players, our staff, our fans, I mean, everybody that is a part of this football program, that cares about this football program, that roots for this football program better appreciate what this is. I mean, this is awesome, awesome stuff by this team individually and our teams over the last several years. It's just a great, great feeling right now. Feels good to be the champ.”
