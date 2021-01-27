You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Former Tennessee running back, 4-star recruit Eric Gray commits to Sooners

  • Updated
OU football helmet
Siandhara Bonnet/The Daily

Former Tennessee running back and 2019 four-star recruit Eric Gray announced he’s transferring to Oklahoma in a tweet on Jan. 27.

A native of Memphis, Tennessee, Gray rushed for 772 yards and four touchdowns on 157 carries for the Volunteers in 2020. In his career, he totaled 1,311 rushing yards and eight touchdowns along with 43 receptions for 369 yards and three scores.

Arguably, Gray’s best performance at Tennessee came in the Volunteers’ regular season finale in 2019, where he had 246 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 25 attempts against Vanderbilt. He elected to transfer from Tennessee on Jan. 20.

The 5-foot-10, 205-pounder now joins an OU running back room that returns Kennedy Brooks, Seth McGowan and Marcus Major. The Sooners previously lost Rhamondre Stevenson to the 2021 NFL Draft and T.J. Pledger to the Utah Utes via the transfer portal.

Gray is now the third former Volunteer to transfer to Oklahoma, joining offensive tackle Wanya Morris and defensive back Keyshawn Lawrence.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

