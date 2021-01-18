OU football: Former Tennessee offensive tackle, 5-star recruit Wanya Morris announces transfer to Sooners

Former Tennessee offensive tackle and 2019 five-star recruit Wanya Morris announced he's transferring to Oklahoma in a tweet on Monday.
COMMITTED🤍🙏🏾 @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/L0EaFYSObS— •K I N G👑 (@wanyamorris64) January 18, 2021
Morris entered the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 13 and chose the Sooners over Texas A&M and USC.
The 6-foot-5, 320 pound native of Grayson, Georgia was a two-year starter for the Volunteeers. During his time at Tennesee, he was named to the freshman All-SEC team in 2019 and the 2020 Preseason All-SEC second team by the conference.
After starting in 19 of 22 total games for the Volunteers, Morris is welcomed into an Oklahoma offensive line that lost starting right tackle Adrian Ealy and center Creed Humphrey to the 2021 NFL Draft.
