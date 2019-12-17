You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Former Sooners Mark Andrews, Tress Way named to NFL Pro Bowl

Mark Andrews celebrates

Junior tight end Mark Andrews celebrates his touchdown in the south endzone during the game against West Virginia Nov. 25.

 Siandhara Bonnet/The Daily

Former Oklahoma tight end Mark Andrews and punter Tress Way were selected to the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl on Tuesday.

Now in his second year with the Baltimore Ravens, Andrews will suit up alongside Kansas City’s Travis Kelce in the AFC team's tight end tandem. 

In the midst of a stellar sophomore campaign, Andrews broke the Baltimore franchise record for touchdowns by a tight end in a single season with his eighth score of the year against the New York Jets on Thursday night.

Way is in his sixth season in the NFL, all of which he has spent with Washington after being waived by the Chicago Bears, who initially signed him as an undrafted free agent. The seasoned veteran will represent his franchise as the punter for the the NFC squad.

In addition to Andrews and Way, another former Sooner, Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown, will serve as an alternate for the AFC team.

The 2020 Pro Bowl will be held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Jan. 26 at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN.

