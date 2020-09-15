You have permission to edit this article.
OU football: Former Sooners kicker Austin Seibert claimed by Cincinnati Bengals

Austin Seibert

KNOXVILLE, TN — Freshman kicker Austin Seibert nails against the Tennessee Volunteers on Sept. 5.

 Joe Buettner/The Daily

Former Sooners kicker Austin Seibert was claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday, per a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. 

Initially, Seibert was waived by the Cleveland Browns on Monday due to a missed field goal and extra point in their 38–6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Seibert’s move to Cincinnati gives the former Sooner a chance to kick against the Browns on Thursday night.

Before being waived, Seibert was entering his second season with the Browns after they drafted him in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Overall, Seibert made six of his 10 total field goal tries and went 30 for 36 on extra point attempts. 

In his four years at OU, the kicker made two All-Big 12 teams and was named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year in 2018, while also becoming the Sooners’ all time leading scorer with 499 career points.  

