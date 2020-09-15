OU football: Former Sooners kicker Austin Seibert claimed by Cincinnati Bengals

Former Sooners kicker Austin Seibert was claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday, per a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
The #Bengals are claiming kicker Austin Seibert off waivers from the #Browns, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. With Randy Bullock’s status in question, Seibert could end up kicking against his old team on Thursday night.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 15, 2020
Initially, Seibert was waived by the Cleveland Browns on Monday due to a missed field goal and extra point in their 38–6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Seibert’s move to Cincinnati gives the former Sooner a chance to kick against the Browns on Thursday night.
Before being waived, Seibert was entering his second season with the Browns after they drafted him in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Overall, Seibert made six of his 10 total field goal tries and went 30 for 36 on extra point attempts.
In his four years at OU, the kicker made two All-Big 12 teams and was named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year in 2018, while also becoming the Sooners’ all time leading scorer with 499 career points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.