OU football: Former Sooners assistant coach Ruffin McNeill joins North Carolina State's staff

Former assistant coach Ruffin McNeill has been named a special assistant to the head coach at North Carolina State, N.C. State announced Tuesday.
Welcome to the family, @RuffinMcNeill !!Read more: https://t.co/KYfUfGslei#HTT pic.twitter.com/zkYQeLJyKE— NC State Football (@PackFootball) July 7, 2020
McNeill was at OU from 2017 to 2019, where he coached defensive tackles and outside linebackers. In 2018, McNeill served as the interim defensive coordinator after Mike Stoops' departure.
"I look forward to being a resource for the entire staff," McNeill said in the press release, "but especially for (N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren)."
In January, McNeil announced he was stepping away from the program temporarily to care for his sick father.
