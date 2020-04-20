OU football: Former Sooner Zac Henderson dies at 64

Former Sooner safety Zac Henderson died in his home in Oklahoma City on Monday. The news was first reported by The Oklahoman's Berry Tramel.
Henderson played safety for the Sooners from 1974 to 1977. He started all four years in Norman and won back-to-back championships in 1974 and 1975. He capped off his college career by being a unanimous All-American selection in his senior season.
Henderson racked up 299 tackles in his career and 15 interceptions, which ranks No. 4 in Oklahoma history.
After his college career, Henderson had a five-year professional career in the Canadian Football League and the NFL. He played for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1980, which was his lone NFL season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.