OU football: Former Sooner Zac Henderson dies at 64

  • Updated
OU Helmet

An OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Sooner safety Zac Henderson died in his home in Oklahoma City on Monday. The news was first reported by The Oklahoman's Berry Tramel. 

Henderson played safety for the Sooners from 1974 to 1977. He started all four years in Norman and won back-to-back championships in 1974 and 1975. He capped off his college career by being a unanimous All-American selection in his senior season. 

Henderson racked up 299 tackles in his career and 15 interceptions, which ranks No. 4 in Oklahoma history.

After his college career, Henderson had a five-year professional career in the Canadian Football League and the NFL. He played for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1980, which was his lone NFL season.

