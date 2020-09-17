You have permission to edit this article.
OU football: Former Sooner wide receiver Jeff Badet joins Washington's practice squad

Jeff Badet

Former OU wide receiver Jeff Badet at the XFL Dallas Renegades home opener in Arlington, Texas, on Feb. 9.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooner wide receiver Jeff Badet signed with Washington’s practice squad, the team announced Thursday.

Badet last played in the NFL in 2018 when he was on the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad, catching a total of seven passes for 51 yards in the 2018 and 2019 preseasons. 

After being released by the Vikings, Badet played under former OU head coach Bob Stoops with the XFL's Dallas Renegades in 2020, recording 16 catches for 108 yards.

Badet transferred to Oklahoma from Kentucky in 2017 and played in all 14 games that year for the Sooners, catching 26 passes for 400 yards and scoring three touchdowns. 

