OU football: Former Sooner walk-on Coby Tillman transfers to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M

Former Oklahoma walk-on Coby Tillman announced he's transferring to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M on social media Saturday morning.
Former #OU walk-on Coby Tillman heading up the road to NEO. https://t.co/1ImldMpYUs— Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) January 4, 2020
The redshirt freshman fullback played in a total of three games in his two years with the Sooners. Tillman joined the Sooners as a preferred walk-on coming out of Bixby High School.
Tillman entered the NCAA transfer portal back in November, which was first reported by The Athletic's Jason Kersey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.