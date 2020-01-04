You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Former Sooner walk-on Coby Tillman transfers to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M

  • Updated
OU Helmet

OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Oklahoma walk-on Coby Tillman announced he's transferring to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M on social media Saturday morning.

The redshirt freshman fullback played in a total of three games in his two years with the Sooners. Tillman joined the Sooners as a preferred walk-on coming out of Bixby High School.

Tillman entered the NCAA transfer portal back in November, which was first reported by The Athletic's Jason Kersey.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

