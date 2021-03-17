You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Former Sooner Trent Williams signs 6-year contract with San Francisco, becomes highest-paid tackle in NFL history

Trent Williams

Trent Williams at the spring game April 14, 2018.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

Former Sooner offensive tackle Trent Williams has signed a six-year, $138.06 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. 

The deal makes Williams the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

The deal includes a $30.1 million signing bonus and $55.1 million guaranteed. The contract will run until Williams is age 38, which would be his 16th NFL season.

Williams was traded to San Francisco in 2020 after nine seasons with the Washington Football Team. He played in 14 games last season for the team, earning his eighth Pro Bowl selection.

Williams played four seasons at Oklahoma from 2006-2009. He became a full-time starter in 2008. He earned First-team All-Big 12 honors in 2008 and 2009 and became a unanimous All-American in his senior season. He entered the 2010 NFL Draft, being taken No. 4 overall by Washington.

