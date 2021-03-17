OU football: Former Sooner Trent Williams signs 6-year contract with San Francisco, becomes highest-paid tackle in NFL history

Former Sooner offensive tackle Trent Williams has signed a six-year, $138.06 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
The deal makes Williams the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.
While you (and I) were sleeping: The #49ers agreed to terms with LT Trent Williams on a six-year, $138.06 million deal with $55.1 million guaranteed, including a $30.1 million signing bonus, per @elsportsllc @loyalty24_7. The NFL’s new highest-paid offensive lineman.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2021
The deal includes a $30.1 million signing bonus and $55.1 million guaranteed. The contract will run until Williams is age 38, which would be his 16th NFL season.
Williams was traded to San Francisco in 2020 after nine seasons with the Washington Football Team. He played in 14 games last season for the team, earning his eighth Pro Bowl selection.
Williams played four seasons at Oklahoma from 2006-2009. He became a full-time starter in 2008. He earned First-team All-Big 12 honors in 2008 and 2009 and became a unanimous All-American in his senior season. He entered the 2010 NFL Draft, being taken No. 4 overall by Washington.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.