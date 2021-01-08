OU football: Former Sooner tight end Grant Calcaterra no longer transferring to Auburn

Former OU tight end Grant Calcaterra announced he's no longer transferring to Auburn in a tweet Friday. His decision comes weeks after the Tigers fired head coach Gus Malzahn.
I’d like to thank Coach Malzahn, Coach Porter, Coach Bryant, and Coach Morris for the opportunity they gave me at Auburn. I respect the football program and the Auburn Family. However at this time, I have to decided to play elsewhere. Best of luck to Coach Harsin and the team.— Grant Calcaterra (@grcalcaterra) January 9, 2021
Calcaterra retired from football in 2019 after suffering numerous concussions. However, after being medically cleared to play, the native of Rancho Santa Margarita, California, announced he'd be returning to the sport — and transferring from Oklahoma — in August 2020. He committed to Auburn on Nov. 18.
During his brief retirement, Calcaterra earned EMT certification to become a firefighter back in his home state.
Calcaterra was named an All-Big 12 honorable mention by the conference in 2017 and was an All-Big 12 First Team honoree in 2018. The 6-foot-4 receiving threat amassed 41 receptions for 637 yards and nine touchdowns in his Sooner career.
In Oklahoma's 39-27 victory over Texas in the 2018 Big 12 Championship game, Calcaterra caught a one-handed, game-clinching touchdown for the Sooners. He had three catches for 38 yards and two scores overall in the game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.