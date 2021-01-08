You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Former Sooner tight end Grant Calcaterra no longer transferring to Auburn

Grant Calcaterra

Grant Calcaterra before the game against TCU Nov. 23, 2019.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Former OU tight end Grant Calcaterra announced he's no longer transferring to Auburn in a tweet Friday. His decision comes weeks after the Tigers fired head coach Gus Malzahn. 

Calcaterra retired from football in 2019 after suffering numerous concussions. However, after being medically cleared to play, the native of Rancho Santa Margarita, California, announced he'd be returning to the sport — and transferring from Oklahoma — in August 2020. He committed to Auburn on Nov. 18.

During his brief retirement, Calcaterra earned EMT certification to become a firefighter back in his home state.

Calcaterra was named an All-Big 12 honorable mention by the conference in 2017 and was an All-Big 12 First Team honoree in 2018. The 6-foot-4 receiving threat amassed 41 receptions for 637 yards and nine touchdowns in his Sooner career.

In Oklahoma's 39-27 victory over Texas in the 2018 Big 12 Championship game, Calcaterra caught a one-handed, game-clinching touchdown for the Sooners. He had three catches for 38 yards and two scores overall in the game.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

