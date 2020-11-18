OU football: Former Sooner tight end Grant Calcaterra commits to Auburn

Former OU tight end Grant Calcaterra announced his commitment to Auburn on social media Wednesday.
A year ago, I would’ve never pictured my life the way is it now. I don’t believe in bad situations, just opportunities for growth. I’m more than grateful for this past year, but even more excited for my future challenges. Thanks again Sooner Nation. #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/su891vUMx7— Grant Calcaterra (@grcalcaterra) November 18, 2020
Retiring last year due to numerous concussions, Calcaterra announced he was returning to football back in August. He earned his EMT certification back in April to become a firefighter back in his home state of California.
Calcaterra was an All-Big 12 First Team honoree in 2018, and caught the game-solidifying touchdown against Texas in the Big 12 Championship, regarded as one of the top moments in recent history for the Sooners.
During his three years at OU, Calcaterra had 41 receptions for 637 yards and nine touchdowns.
