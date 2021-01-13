You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Former Sooner tight end Grant Calcaterra announces transfer to SMU

Grant Calcaterra

Then-junior tight end Grant Calcaterra before the game against Texas Tech Sept. 28, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former OU tight end Grant Calcaterra announced he's transferring to SMU in a tweet on Wednesday after he decomitted from Auburn Jan. 8.

The native of Rancho Santa Margarita, California now joins former Sooner quarterback Tanner Mordecai in the Mustangs' offense. The duo will play in a system led by offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, the younger brother of Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley.

Calcaterra, who briefly retired from football in 2019 after suffering numerous concussions, was named an All-Big 12 honorable mention by the conference in 2017 and was an All-Big 12 First Team honoree in 2018. The 6-foot-4 receiving threat amassed 41 receptions for 637 yards and nine touchdowns in his Sooner career. He announced he would be returning to the sport and transferring from OU in August 2020.

In Oklahoma's 39-27 victory over Texas in the 2018 Big 12 Championship game, Calcaterra caught a game-clinching touchdown for the Sooners. He had three catches for 38 yards and two scores overall in the game.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

