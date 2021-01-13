OU football: Former Sooner tight end Grant Calcaterra announces transfer to SMU

Former OU tight end Grant Calcaterra announced he's transferring to SMU in a tweet on Wednesday after he decomitted from Auburn Jan. 8.
I can’t wait to prove myself again. Let’s Ride.. #PonyUp pic.twitter.com/9n4jTMBxpE— Grant Calcaterra (@grcalcaterra) January 13, 2021
The native of Rancho Santa Margarita, California now joins former Sooner quarterback Tanner Mordecai in the Mustangs' offense. The duo will play in a system led by offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, the younger brother of Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley.
Calcaterra, who briefly retired from football in 2019 after suffering numerous concussions, was named an All-Big 12 honorable mention by the conference in 2017 and was an All-Big 12 First Team honoree in 2018. The 6-foot-4 receiving threat amassed 41 receptions for 637 yards and nine touchdowns in his Sooner career. He announced he would be returning to the sport and transferring from OU in August 2020.
In Oklahoma's 39-27 victory over Texas in the 2018 Big 12 Championship game, Calcaterra caught a game-clinching touchdown for the Sooners. He had three catches for 38 yards and two scores overall in the game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.