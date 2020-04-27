You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Former Sooner Samaje Perine released by Miami Dolphins

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Samaje Perine

Junior running back Samaje Perine stiff-arms an Auburn defender in the fourth quarter of the 2017 Sugar Bowl Jan. 2, 2017. 

 Siandhara Bonnet/The Daily

Former Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine was released by the Miami Dolphins over the weekend.

Perine played for Oklahoma from 2014 to 2016 and became Oklahoma's career leader in rushing yards with 4,122. He also broke the FBS record for most rushing yards in a game in 2014 with a 427 yard performance against Kansas. 

Washington selected Perine in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played in the nation's capital for two seasons and ran for 635 yards in 21 games.

Perine was waived before the 2019 season and was picked up by the Cincinnati Bengals, where he spent some time on the practice squad. The Dolphins signed Perine on Dec. 24, 2019. He had five rushes for 16 yards in his only game with Miami.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Sports editor

Vic Reynolds is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's sports editor. Previously he served as a sports reporter covering OU's football, softball and wrestling teams.

Load comments