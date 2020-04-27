OU football: Former Sooner Samaje Perine released by Miami Dolphins

Former Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine was released by the Miami Dolphins over the weekend.
Perine played for Oklahoma from 2014 to 2016 and became Oklahoma's career leader in rushing yards with 4,122. He also broke the FBS record for most rushing yards in a game in 2014 with a 427 yard performance against Kansas.
Washington selected Perine in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played in the nation's capital for two seasons and ran for 635 yards in 21 games.
Perine was waived before the 2019 season and was picked up by the Cincinnati Bengals, where he spent some time on the practice squad. The Dolphins signed Perine on Dec. 24, 2019. He had five rushes for 16 yards in his only game with Miami.
