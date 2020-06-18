You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Former Sooner running back Roy Finch charged with domestic assault, battery

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Red-White spring game (copy)

Former Oklahoma running back Roy Finch was charged on Wednesday with domestic assault and battery, while also disrupting an emergency phone call, according to the Oklahoma State Courts Network. The date of the offense was Tuesday.

In January 2019, Finch faced counts of kidnapping and domestic violence, but it was later dismissed. He was also arrested in 2017 on charges of assault and battery of an officer, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.

Finch finished his 2010-13 college career with 262 carries for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns. After a brief stint in the National Football League, Finch joined the Canadian Football League where he was a return specialist for four total seasons.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments