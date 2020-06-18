OU football: Former Sooner running back Roy Finch charged with domestic assault, battery

Former Oklahoma running back Roy Finch was charged on Wednesday with domestic assault and battery, while also disrupting an emergency phone call, according to the Oklahoma State Courts Network. The date of the offense was Tuesday.
In January 2019, Finch faced counts of kidnapping and domestic violence, but it was later dismissed. He was also arrested in 2017 on charges of assault and battery of an officer, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.
Finch finished his 2010-13 college career with 262 carries for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns. After a brief stint in the National Football League, Finch joined the Canadian Football League where he was a return specialist for four total seasons.
