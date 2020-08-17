OU football: Former Sooner running back Rodney Anderson waived by Cincinnati Bengals

Former OU running back Rodney Anderson was waived from the Cincinnati Bengals after a failed physical on Monday.
Roster Update: The #Bengals waived HB Rodney Anderson (failed physical).— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 17, 2020
Anderson was entering his second season with the Bengals after they selected him in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He suffered a torn ACL in Cincinnati's final preseason game and missed the 2019 season.
Anderson was also placed on the Bengals' physically unable to perform list on July 29.
A native of Katy, Texas, Anderson rushed for 1,285 yards and 16 touchdowns on 200 carries in his Sooner career. A season-ending knee injury in the Sooners' second game of the season sidelined Anderson in 2018, his final year with the team.
Cincinnati's decision to waive Anderson comes two days after the Bengals signed former Sooner Amani Bledsoe. The Bengals are also home to former Sooners Joe Mixon, Samaje Perine and Jordan Evans.
