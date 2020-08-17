You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Former Sooner running back Rodney Anderson waived by Cincinnati Bengals

Rodney Anderson

Redshirt junior running back Rodney Anderson runs the ball in the game against UCLA Sept. 8.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former OU running back Rodney Anderson was waived from the Cincinnati Bengals after a failed physical on Monday.

Anderson was entering his second season with the Bengals after they selected him in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He suffered a torn ACL in Cincinnati's final preseason game and missed the 2019 season.

Anderson was also placed on the Bengals' physically unable to perform list on July 29.

A native of Katy, Texas, Anderson rushed for 1,285 yards and 16 touchdowns on 200 carries in his Sooner career. A season-ending knee injury in the Sooners' second game of the season sidelined Anderson in 2018, his final year with the team.

Cincinnati's decision to waive Anderson comes two days after the Bengals signed former Sooner Amani Bledsoe. The Bengals are also home to former Sooners Joe Mixon, Samaje Perine and Jordan Evans.

