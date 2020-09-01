OU football: Former Sooner running back Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals agree on extension, per report

Former OU running back Joe Mixon has agreed to a four-year, $48 million contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals, per a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
The #Bengals are giving RB Joe Mixon a 4-year deal worth $48M, source said. A nice payday for their feature back, who is now under contract for 5 years.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2020
Mixon is entering his fourth year with the Bengals, who drafted him in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Mixon rushed for 1,137 yards in 2019, which was his second straight year with more than 1000 yards. He also rushed for five touchdowns and had three receiving touchdowns last season, which was one short of his professional career high.
Mixon played for the Sooners from 2015–16, and in 2016 he ran for 1,274 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also had 538 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns.
Mixon will be the lead back for Cincinnati this season, with former OU teammate Samaje Perine also in the team’s backfield. Former Sooners Amani Bledsoe and Jordan Evans are also on the Bengals roster, keeping the four Sooner alumni together.
Correction: This post was updated at 6:40 p.m. Sept. 1 to reflect the correct number of rushing touchdowns Joe Mixon had in 2016.
