OU football: Former Sooner running back Damien Williams released by Kansas City, per report

Former Sooner running back Damien Williams is being released by the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Williams didn’t play for Kansas City in the 2020 season, opting out before it began. He cited his mother’s cancer diagnosis as a reason for his decision. 

Williams signed with Kansas City in 2018 after four seasons with the Miami Dolphins. He played 17 games in two seasons for the team, rushing for 798 yards and nine touchdowns while catching four receiving touchdowns. He won Super Bowl LIV with Kansas City in 2019, scoring two touchdowns against the San Francisco 49ers.

Williams spent two seasons at Oklahoma from 2012-2013 after transferring from Arizona Westwern College. He played 22 games for the Sooners, rushing for 1,499 yards and 18 touchdowns, before going undrafted in the 2014 NFL Draft. 

