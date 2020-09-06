You have permission to edit this article.
OU football: Former Sooner running back Adrian Peterson to sign with Detroit Lions, per reports

  • Updated
Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson at the spring game April 14, 2018.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

Former Sooner running back Adrian Peterson has agreed to a deal with the Detroit Lions, per a report from ESPN’s Josina Anderson on Sunday morning. 

Peterson’s new deal comes just two days after he was released by Washington. The deal is for one year and is worth $1.05 million plus incentives, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The veteran will now enter his 14th season in the NFL. During his career, he’s scored 111 rushing touchdowns and is currently No. 5 on the NFL’s all time career rushing list with 14,216 rushing yards.

Peterson played three seasons at Oklahoma, collecting 4,041 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns. He won Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2004 and was named to the All-Big 12 first team in three straight years from 2004 to 2006.

