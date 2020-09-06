OU football: Former Sooner running back Adrian Peterson to sign with Detroit Lions, per reports

Former Sooner running back Adrian Peterson has agreed to a deal with the Detroit Lions, per a report from ESPN’s Josina Anderson on Sunday morning.
RB Adrian Peterson told me this morning he’s on his way to Detroit to sign with the #Lions. “They’re giving me an opportunity to play. I know coach (Darell) Bevell from my days in Minnesota. Ultimately I feel comfortable going there and helping them to get better.” #NFCNorth.— IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 6, 2020
Peterson’s new deal comes just two days after he was released by Washington. The deal is for one year and is worth $1.05 million plus incentives, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Compensation update I: New Lions’ RB Adrian Peterson is signing a one-year, $1,050,000 deal, plus incentives with Detroit, per league source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 6, 2020
The veteran will now enter his 14th season in the NFL. During his career, he’s scored 111 rushing touchdowns and is currently No. 5 on the NFL’s all time career rushing list with 14,216 rushing yards.
Peterson played three seasons at Oklahoma, collecting 4,041 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns. He won Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2004 and was named to the All-Big 12 first team in three straight years from 2004 to 2006.
