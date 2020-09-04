You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Former Sooner running back Adrian Peterson released by Washington

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson at the spring game April 14, 2018.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

Editor's Note: The original report indicated Peterson was traded to Jacksonville for a 2021 second-round draft pick. No such move has been made at this time.

Former Sooner running back Adrian Peterson has been released by Washington, the team announced Friday morning.

Peterson spent the past two seasons with Washington, accumulating 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns while leading the team in rushing and climbing to No. 5 on the NFL’s all time career rushing list.

In his 13-year NFL career, Peterson has produced 14,216 rushing yards and 111 rushing touchdowns after being taken No. 7 overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2007 NFL Draft.

Peterson played three seasons at Oklahoma, gathering 4,041 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns. He won Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2004 and garnered three All-Big 12 honors from 2004 to 2006.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments