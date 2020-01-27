OU football: Former Sooner receiver Mykel Jones transfers to Tulane

Former Oklahoma wide receiver Mykel Jones announced on Monday he is transferring to Tulane. Jones entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Dec. 17.
Let’s get to work‼️ #RollWave 🌊 https://t.co/J5nFPGUI6d— Mykel Jones (@Ocho_Era8) January 27, 2020
The Patterson, Louisiana, native registered 33 catches, 495 receiving yards and a touchdown during his time with the Sooners. Jones has caught two passes this season to combine for 42 yards. His best season was in 2017, when he caught for 310 yards and caught his lone career touchdown.
