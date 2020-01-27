You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Former Sooner receiver Mykel Jones transfers to Tulane

Mykel Jones

Redshirt junior wide receiver Mykel Jones runs onto the field before the game against Texas Tech Sept. 28.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma wide receiver Mykel Jones announced on Monday he is transferring to Tulane. Jones entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Dec. 17.

The Patterson, Louisiana, native registered 33 catches, 495 receiving yards and a touchdown during his time with the Sooners. Jones has caught two passes this season to combine for 42 yards. His best season was in 2017, when he caught for 310 yards and caught his lone career touchdown.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

