OU football: Former Sooner receiver Kenny Stills to play for Buffalo in AFC Championship game against Kansas City

Kenny Stills

Then-freshman wide receiver Kenny Stills attempts to avoid Iowa State defense during a 2010 football game at the Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Sooners won, 52-0.

 Neil McGlohon/The Daily

Former Sooner and current Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kenny Stills is being called up from the Bills’ practice squad for their matchup against Kansas City on Sunday, per NFL Network’s Rich Eisen. 

Stills was signed to Buffalo’s practice squad after being released by the Houston Texans in November. Sunday will now mark Still’s first NFL action since then.

Since entering the NFL in 2013, Stills has accumulated 310 receptions for 4,843 yards and 37 touchdowns. In this season alone, the receiver has only seen 10 targets for 110 yards and one touchdown 

Stills played three years at OU, catching 204 passes for 2,594 yards and 24 touchdown catches. After a stellar junior year in 2012, the Sooner wide receiver declared for the NFL draft and was selected in the fifth round by the New Orleans Saints. 

The Bills are set to kickoff at 5:40 p.m CT on Jan. 25 at Kansas City for the AFC Championship.

