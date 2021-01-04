You have permission to edit this article.
OU football: Former Sooner receiver Kenny Stills signs with Buffalo Bills' practice squad

Kenny Stills with the Sooners

September 20, 2010: Freshman wide receiver Kenny Stills jumps for a pass during Saturday's game against the Air Force Academy. OU won 27-24.

 Kingsley Burns/Sooner Yearbook

Former Sooner wide receiver Kenny Stills has been signed to the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad, the team officially announced Monday.

Stills spent the majority of the 2020 NFL season with the Houston Texans, catching 11 passes for 144 yards and one touchdown. He played in 10 games for the team before being waived Nov. 27.

Buffalo will be Stills’ fourth NFL team, as he has also enjoyed stints with the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins in addition to the Texans. Overall, he has played in 107 NFL games in his career, making 77 starts. He has a total of 310 receptions for 4,843 yards and 37 touchdowns in his eight years in the league.

Stills played three years at Oklahoma from 2010-2012, catching 204 passes for 2,594 yards and 24 touchdowns. As a true freshman, he broke school records for receptions and receiving yards with 61 catches for 786 yards. He decided to forgo his final year of eligibility and enter the 2013 NFL Draft, where he was taken in the fifth round by the Saints. 

