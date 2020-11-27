OU football: Former Sooner receiver Kenny Stills released by Houston Texans, per report

Former Sooner wide receiver Kenny Stills is being released by the Houston Texans in what has been described by ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe as a “mutual parting.”
The Houston Texans are releasing WR Kenny Stills in a mutual parting, sources tell ESPN. A veteran WR in Stills now available to sign and help a playoff team for the stretch run.— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 27, 2020
Stills was traded by the Dolphins in 2019 as part of a package that sent the veteran wideout and offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Texans for a pair of first-round picks and a second-rounder.
Since then, Stills has accumulated 51 receptions for 705 yards and five touchdowns in just two short seasons with the Texans.
In his three seasons with the Sooners, Stills garnered 204 receptions for 2,594 yards and 24 touchdowns before being drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft.
