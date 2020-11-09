You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Former Sooner receiver Jeff Badet signed from practice squad by Washington

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jeff Badet

Former OU wide receiver Jeff Badet at the XFL Dallas Renegades' home opener in Arlington, Texas, on Feb. 9.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The Washington Football Team has signed former Sooner wide receiver Jeff Badet to their 53-man roster, the team officially announced on Monday.

Badet was signed to Washington’s practice squad on Sept. 17 and was pulled up to the active roster on Oct. 24 for a game against the Dallas Cowboys as an injury replacement before being permanently signed today.

Badet signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and appeared in all four of their preseason games that year, catching five passes for 34 yards before being placed on the practice squad. He appeared in all four preseason games for the Vikings again in 2019, catching two passes for 17 yards, but was cut before the start of the season.

Badet then went to XFL and was picked fourth overall in the skills position phase of the 2020 XFL Draft by the Dallas Renegades. There, he was coached by former OU head coach Bob Stoops, and caught 16 receptions for 108 yards. After the league ceased operations, Badet tried out for the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers before landing in Washington.

Badet spent three years at Kentucky before transferring to Oklahoma in 2017. In his one year with the Sooners, he played in all 14 games, catching 26 passes for 400 yards and three touchdowns.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments