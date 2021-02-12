OU football: Former Sooner quarterback Joey Halzle hired by Josh Heupel as Tennessee quarterbacks coach

Former OU quarterback Joey Halzle confirmed via his Twitter bio that he will be the new quarterbacks coach at Tennessee after 247 Sports' Chris Hummer reported on Jan. 28 that the hiring was "likely."
And the Vols’ new QB coach @CoachHalzle pic.twitter.com/EBe2my57Aa— zach ragan (@zachTNT) February 13, 2021
Tennessee has yet to officially announce any hirings of assistant coaches this offseason. Yet, Halzle announced he will join the staff of another former Oklahoma quarterback in Josh Heupel, who was named Tennessee's head coach on Jan. 27. Former head coach Jeremy Pruitt was fired on Jan. 18 due to revelations of recruiting violations.
Halzle and Heupel previously coached together at Oklahoma, Utah State, Missouri and UCF. The former played at Oklahoma from 2006-08, completing 53 of 83 passes for 640 yards and four touchdowns. During his last two seasons in Norman, he backed up 2008 Heisman Trophy winner Sam Bradford and appeared in the 2009 BCS National Championship Game.
From 2009-2011, Halzle was a offensive quality control assistant at OU before serving as a graduate assistant in Norman from 2012-2014 while Heupel was Oklahoma's offensive coordinator. After Heupel's firing in January 2015, Halzle followed him to Utah State for one season and to Missouri for another, working as an offensive analyst and assistant quarterbacks coach.
In 2019, Halzle joined Heupel's staff at UCF as an offensive quality control assistant before being named quarterbacks coach for the 2020 season.
