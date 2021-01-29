OU football: Former Sooner quarterback Garrick McGee named Florida quarterbacks coach

Former Oklahoma quarterback Garrick McGee was promoted to the quarterbacks coach position at Florida, the Gators announced on Friday.
Congratulations, coach! @GarrickMcGee 🐊 pic.twitter.com/hWBn3yzM8j— Gators Football (@GatorsFB) January 29, 2021
A Tulsa native, McGee played for the Sooners from 1994-95 after making stops at Arizona State and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M from 1991-93. The Booker T. Washington graduate began his coaching career in 1996 as an assistant at Langston and would go on to have offensive coaching roles at Northern Iowa, the Jacksonville Jaguars, Toledo, UNLV, Northwestern and Arkansas.
In 2011, McGee was hired as the head coach at UAB and spent two seasons with the Blazers, going 5-19 in that span. He reigned from the position to become in the offensive coordinator and associate head coach at Louisville in 2014.
After a brief stint with the Cardinals, McGee went on to fill more offensive coaching roles at Illinois and Missouri before joining Florida as a defensive analyst in 2020. His promotion to quarterbacks coach comes after Brian Johnson was hired by the Philadelphia Eagles.
During McGee's time at Missouri, he worked alongside then-Tiger tight ends coach Joe Jon Finely and briefly took over for the now-Sooner coach when Finley departed for Texas A&M in 2019.
