OU football: Former Sooner quarterback, coach Josh Heupel named Tennessee's head coach

Former OU quarterback and coach Josh Heupel will be the new head coach at Tennessee, the program announced Wednesday.
Welcome to Rocky Top, @coachjoshheupel!— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) January 27, 2021
Heupel, 42, replaces Jeremy Pruitt, who was fired Jan. 18 after an internal investigation revealed evidence of recruiting violations. Heupel just finished his third season at Central Florida, which was his first head coaching job. The Volunteers also hired UCF's Danny White as their new athletic director Jan. 21 after Phillip Fulmer announced his retirement — not related to the investigation — Jan. 18.
From 1999-2000, Heupel played quarterback for the Sooners, throwing for 7,066 yards and 50 touchdowns while leading OU to its most recent national championship. After a brief NFL career in which he never appeared in a game, he returned to OU as a graduate assistant in 2004. He then spent 2005 as Arizona's tight ends coach before coming back to Norman in 2006 to coach quarterbacks.
From 2006-2010 Heupel served as quarterbacks coach, then added co-offensive coordinator to his duties from 2011-2014. He was fired in January 2015 following an 8-5 season and went on to coach at Utah State and Missouri before landing at UCF.
Heupel, should he still reside in Knoxville by then, and the Volunteers are scheduled to host OU in a nonconference game on Sept. 7, 2024.
