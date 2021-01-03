OU football: Former Sooner quarterback Chandler Morris to transfer to TCU

Freshman quarterback Chandler Morris announced he will be transferring to TCU via Twitter on Sunday.
Excited to be headed to Fort Worth! 🐸 #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/ctINotVu06— Chandler Morris (@Chandleram4) January 3, 2021
One of eight Sooners to enter the transfer portal since the Big 12 Championship game, Morris announced his decision to leave the program on Dec. 31.
Morris only attempted five passes for Oklahoma on the season and completed three of them for 39 yards. He also had five rushing attempts for 44 yards and two touchdowns. Morris was a three-star prospect prior to his arrival at OU.
The Dallas, Texas native served as the second-string quarterback for the Sooners during the Cotton Bowl after quarterback Tanner Mordecai transferred to SMU.
