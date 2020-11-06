OU football: Former Sooner offensive lineman EJ Ndoma-Ogar transfers to Missouri

Former Oklahoma offensive lineman EJ Ndoma-Ogar announced on social media he's transferring to Missouri.
#NewZou pic.twitter.com/k3dGJj7hNs— EJ Ndoma-Ogar (@IHOP_75) November 6, 2020
The Athletic's Jason Kersey reported Oct. 28 that the redshirt freshman entered the transfer portal, and R.J. Young previously reported he opted out of the 2020 season. As a freshman, Ndoma-Ogar played in four games in 2019.
Ndoma-Ogar was the third Sooner to opt out, making the decision after running back Kennedy Brooks and defensive lineman Jalen Redmond. He was a three-star recruit out of Allen, Texas, and was a part of the 2019 class that ranked No. 5 on Rivals.com.
