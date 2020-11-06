You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Former Sooner offensive lineman EJ Ndoma-Ogar transfers to Missouri

E.J. Ndoma-Ogar

Freshman offensive lineman E.J. Ndoma-Ogar during the Walk of Champions Oct. 19.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Former Oklahoma offensive lineman EJ Ndoma-Ogar announced on social media he's transferring to Missouri.

The Athletic's Jason Kersey reported Oct. 28 that the redshirt freshman entered the transfer portal, and R.J. Young previously reported he opted out of the 2020 season. As a freshman, Ndoma-Ogar played in four games in 2019.

Ndoma-Ogar was the third Sooner to opt out, making the decision after running back Kennedy Brooks and defensive lineman Jalen Redmond. He was a three-star recruit out of Allen, Texas, and was a part of the 2019 class that ranked No. 5 on Rivals.com.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

