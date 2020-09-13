You have permission to edit this article.
OU football: Former Sooner Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown's cutout attends Oklahoma win over Missouri State

Marquise Brown

Former Sooner Marquise Brown during OU Pro Day on Mar. 11.

 Trey Young/The Daily

During Saturday night’s game between Oklahoma and Missouri State in Norman, a cardboard cutout of former Sooner wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was among the fans in the stands for OU's home opener.

Brown, who now plays for the Baltimore Ravens, bought the cutout himself. It appeared in the front row of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium during the 48-0 Sooner victory. The cutout showed Brown decked out in his old Sooner uniform while smiling and holding a football.

Any fans who wish to purchase their own cardboard cutout for future Oklahoma home games can do so for $50 on the OU Athletics website.

Brown caught five passes for 101 yards Sunday in the Ravens’ season opener, helping his team beat the Cleveland Browns, 38-6.

