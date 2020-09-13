OU football: Former Sooner Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown's cutout attends Oklahoma win over Missouri State

During Saturday night’s game between Oklahoma and Missouri State in Norman, a cardboard cutout of former Sooner wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was among the fans in the stands for OU's home opener.
Somehow missed this—Marquise Brown bought a cutout for Oklahoma’s home opener on Saturday lol: #Sooners pic.twitter.com/PXDiK5qVF6— Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) September 13, 2020
Brown, who now plays for the Baltimore Ravens, bought the cutout himself. It appeared in the front row of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium during the 48-0 Sooner victory. The cutout showed Brown decked out in his old Sooner uniform while smiling and holding a football.
Any fans who wish to purchase their own cardboard cutout for future Oklahoma home games can do so for $50 on the OU Athletics website.
Brown caught five passes for 101 yards Sunday in the Ravens’ season opener, helping his team beat the Cleveland Browns, 38-6.
