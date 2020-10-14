You have permission to edit this article.
OU football: Former Sooner linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo to undergo surgery for elbow injury, per report

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

Senior defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo walks toward the stadium before the West Virginia game Nov. 25.

 Siandhara Bonnet/The Daily

Former Sooner and current Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ogbonnia “Obo” Okoronkwo is expected to pursue surgery on his left elbow after suffering an injury in week five of the NFL season, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

Unfortunately for Okoronkwo, he was just hitting his stride with the Rams this season, registering a total of eight tackles, one sack and one pass deflection. 

Now, with an injury that is slated to have him missing considerable time moving forward, the third-year linebacker won’t be able to capitalize on an opportunity to solidify himself as a starter on the Rams defense.

In his four years at OU, Okoronkwo garnered 21.0 sacks — the second-most in Oklahoma history by a linebacker — along with 164 tackles, five forced-fumbles and two fumble recoveries. 

