OU football: Former Sooner linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo to undergo surgery for elbow injury, per report

Former Sooner and current Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ogbonnia “Obo” Okoronkwo is expected to pursue surgery on his left elbow after suffering an injury in week five of the NFL season, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.
Rams OLB Obo Okoronkwo is expected to pursue surgery for an elbow injury suffered in Sunday's game. He had really been impressing in increased snaps in the last few weeks. The hope is it won't be season-ending.— Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 14, 2020
Unfortunately for Okoronkwo, he was just hitting his stride with the Rams this season, registering a total of eight tackles, one sack and one pass deflection.
Now, with an injury that is slated to have him missing considerable time moving forward, the third-year linebacker won’t be able to capitalize on an opportunity to solidify himself as a starter on the Rams defense.
In his four years at OU, Okoronkwo garnered 21.0 sacks — the second-most in Oklahoma history by a linebacker — along with 164 tackles, five forced-fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.