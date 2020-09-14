You have permission to edit this article.
OU football: Former Sooner kicker Austin Seibert released by Cleveland Browns, per report

  • Updated
Austin Seibert

Senior kicker Austin Seibert kicks a field goal in the game against West Virginia Nov. 23.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooner kicker Austin Seibert has been released by the Cleveland Browns, according to a report from the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Mary Kay Cabot, cleveland.com’s Browns beat writer, initially reported Seibert had been waived Monday after he missed a field goal and an extra point in Cleveland’s 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Seibert was entering his second season with the Browns after they drafted him in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He made the Professional Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team in 2019. In total, Seibert made six of his 10 field goal tries and 30 of his 36 extra point attempts with Cleveland.

Seibert spent four years at Oklahoma, making just over 98 percent of his extra points and nearly 80 percent of his field goal attempts. He made two All-Big 12 teams from 2017-2018 and won Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year in 2018. 

