OU football: Former Sooner head coach Bob Stoops voted into College Football Hall of Fame's 2021 Class

Former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops has been voted into the College Football Hall of Fame's 2021 Class, becoming the sixth Sooner coach to join the fraternity while doing so in just his first year on the ballot.
Stoops led OU from 1999-2016, coaching the program to a national title in just his second year in 2000, and compiling a 190-48 record during his tenure. He also guided Oklahoma to 10 Big 12 championships and was twice named Walter Camp Coach of the Year. He still resides in Norman with his wife, Carol, and his son Drake caught for 219 yards and two scores with the Sooners in 2020.
After playing defensive back at Iowa from 1979-1982, Stoops' college coaching career spanned 33 years and included stops at Iowa, Kent State, Kansas State, Florida and Oklahoma. He also spent 2020 as head coach of the XFL's Dallas Renegades before the league shut down.
Stoops joins Bennie Owen, Biff Jones, Bud Wilkinson, Jim Tatum and Barry Switzer in the group of former OU coaches to enter the hall, and gives the Sooners 28 total members between players and coaches.
"I feel incredibly fortunate to have traveled this road," Stoops said in a Monday press release from OU. "All the stops along the way were such positives for me and led to the extraordinary opportunity at Oklahoma.
"In the end, I am so honored to join the College Football Hall of Fame and feel a great sense of humility."
Stoops will be inducted into the hall during the 63rd National Football Foundation Annual Award Dinner on Dec. 7. He'll also be honored at OU with an on-campus salute during the 2021 season.
