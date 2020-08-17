You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Former Sooner Gerald McCoy ruptures quad tendon in practice, will miss 2020 season

Gerald McCoy

Former OU football player Gerald McCoy walks out of the tunnel before the spring game April 14, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former OU and current Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy ruptured his right quad tendon in practice Monday and will miss the 2020 season, per an announcement from Stephen Jones, Cowboys chief operating officer and executive vice president.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport initially reported McCoy might have suffered an ACL injury before an MRI confirmed the quad tear.

After spending the 2019 season with the Carolina Panthers, McCoy joined Dallas on a three-year, $18 million deal during the offseason. McCoy is a six-time Pro Bowl nominee and one-time All-Pro selection and has amassed 292 total tackles and 59.5 sacks in 10 NFL seasons.

Prior to being the No. 3 overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, McCoy produced 83 total tackles and 14.5 sacks in three seasons at OU.

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He has also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

