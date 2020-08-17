OU football: Former Sooner Gerald McCoy ruptures quad tendon in practice, will miss 2020 season

Former OU and current Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy ruptured his right quad tendon in practice Monday and will miss the 2020 season, per an announcement from Stephen Jones, Cowboys chief operating officer and executive vice president.
#Cowboys COO Stephen Jones tells reporters that DT Gerald McCoy’s MRI showed a ruptured quad tendon and he’s out for the season. Initial fear had been an ACL, but the MRI delivers bad news, regardless. A major blow.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2020
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport initially reported McCoy might have suffered an ACL injury before an MRI confirmed the quad tear.
#Cowboys DL Gerald McCoy is feared to have torn his ACL during practice today, sources tell me and @SlaterNFL. He’ll have an MRI that will tell the full story, and nothing is known until then. But that’s the initial word following the incident.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2020
After spending the 2019 season with the Carolina Panthers, McCoy joined Dallas on a three-year, $18 million deal during the offseason. McCoy is a six-time Pro Bowl nominee and one-time All-Pro selection and has amassed 292 total tackles and 59.5 sacks in 10 NFL seasons.
Prior to being the No. 3 overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, McCoy produced 83 total tackles and 14.5 sacks in three seasons at OU.
