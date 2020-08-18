OU football: Former Sooner Gerald McCoy released on injury waiver by Dallas Cowboys

Former OU defensive tackle Gerald McCoy was released on an injury waiver by the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday after rupturing his right quad tendon in practice Monday.
The #DallasCowboys have released Gerald McCoy via injury waiverBreaking News | @LGUS— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 18, 2020
McCoy's contract with the Cowboys included an injury waiver on his quad that will let him keep his $3 million signing bonus, but Dallas is no longer obligated to pay the rest of the $18 million it owes him. McCoy underwent surgery for his injury Tuesday morning.
Before his season-ending injury, McCoy had inked a three-year deal with Dallas after spending the 2019 season with the Carolina Panthers.
McCoy has produced 292 total tackles and 59.5 sacks during 10 NFL seasons. In three seasons at OU, McCoy recorded 83 tackles and 14.5 sacks before being taken No. 3 overall in the 2010 NFL Draft.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.