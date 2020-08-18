You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Former Sooner Gerald McCoy released on injury waiver by Dallas Cowboys

Gerald McCoy

Former OU player Gerald McCoy during the spring game April 14.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

Former OU defensive tackle Gerald McCoy was released on an injury waiver by the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday after rupturing his right quad tendon in practice Monday.

McCoy's contract with the Cowboys included an injury waiver on his quad that will let him keep his $3 million signing bonus, but Dallas is no longer obligated to pay the rest of the $18 million it owes him. McCoy underwent surgery for his injury Tuesday morning.

Before his season-ending injury, McCoy had inked a three-year deal with Dallas after spending the 2019 season with the Carolina Panthers. 

McCoy has produced 292 total tackles and 59.5 sacks during 10 NFL seasons. In three seasons at OU, McCoy recorded 83 tackles and 14.5 sacks before being taken No. 3 overall in the 2010 NFL Draft.

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He has also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

