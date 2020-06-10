You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Former Sooner fullback Dimitri Flowers accepted into OU College of Law

Dimitri Flowers

Then-senior fullback Dimitri Flowers celebrates after winning the Red River rivalry game Oct. 14, 2017.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma fullback Dimitri Flowers announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he's been accepted into the University of Oklahoma's College of Law.

In his four seasons at OU, Flowers amassed 886 receiving yards and 151 rushing yards. Flowers' total of 13 receiving touchdowns in his career is tied with current OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray for most all-time among Oklahoma running backs.

He was also a First-Team All-Big 12 selection in his final year with the Sooners in 2017.

Flowers was congratulated by Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley and athletic director Joe Castiglione on Twitter for his achievement. College football analysts Kirk Herbstreit and Bruce Feldman also reached out.

