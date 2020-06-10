OU football: Former Sooner fullback Dimitri Flowers accepted into OU College of Law

Former Oklahoma fullback Dimitri Flowers announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he's been accepted into the University of Oklahoma's College of Law.
Today I got accepted into the University of Oklahoma College of Law. Of all the sports memories I made, this will go down as one of the best days of my life. Cant wait to get back to Norman and start changing the world! @UofOklahomaLaw #Boomer— Dimitri Flowers (@treeflowers36) June 10, 2020
👀We're excited to welcome @treeflowers36 to the @UofOklahomaLaw family! pic.twitter.com/fMvYI6vv91— Brent Dishman (@BrentDishman) June 10, 2020
In his four seasons at OU, Flowers amassed 886 receiving yards and 151 rushing yards. Flowers' total of 13 receiving touchdowns in his career is tied with current OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray for most all-time among Oklahoma running backs.
He was also a First-Team All-Big 12 selection in his final year with the Sooners in 2017.
Flowers was congratulated by Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley and athletic director Joe Castiglione on Twitter for his achievement. College football analysts Kirk Herbstreit and Bruce Feldman also reached out.
Congrats Meech!!!! https://t.co/yjWY8vmL4n— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) June 10, 2020
Awesome news Dimitri! Proud of you!— Joe Castiglione (@soonerad) June 10, 2020
Awesome to hear and congratulations. Loved following your career and how Lincoln would sneak you out of the backfield for a big play. This is incredible news-I’m sure your family is fired up as well. Best of luck. https://t.co/OEebhBy7Ma— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) June 10, 2020
Saw this and remembered how Lincoln Riley used to gush in our production meetings about how smart Dimitri Flowers was, and why he was such a key piece to their offense bc he could do so much.. Happy to see this next step for him. https://t.co/THEFL9t3lK— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) June 10, 2020
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.